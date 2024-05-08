First phase of upazila polls: 3 injured during clash in Jamalpur

At least three people were injured in a clash between two chairman candidates in Jamalpur's Sadar during the first phase of upazila elections today.

The incident took place around 12:00pm in Deherpara Government Primary School polling centre of Titpalla union under Sadar upazila, our Jamalpur correspondent reports.

Injured Dulal Fakir, Taslim Uddin, and Ismat Ara are polling agents of the centre.

District Election Officer and Returning Officer Muhammad Shaniazzaman Talukder said, "I sent officers there after hearing about the clash and they brought the situation under control."

Locals said supporters of the upazila chairman candidate Bijan Kumar Chand locked into a clash with the supporters of another chairman candidate Hafizur Rahman Swapan centring the upazila parishad elections.

During the clash, the supporters of Bijan Kumar beat the supporters of Hafizur and ousted his three agents from the centre.

Asked, Bijan Kumar denied all allegations and alleged that many of his agents were driven out from the centres by the supporters of Hafizur.

However, Hafizur could not be reached for his comments despite repeated calls.