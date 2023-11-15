Election schedule: Intel surveillance beefed up in Dhaka

Intelligence surveillance has been increased across Dhaka and at its entry points to prevent subversive activities as the Election Commission is expected to announce the election schedule soon.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said this while addressing reporters at the capital's Mintoo Road today.

"Strict action will be taken as per the directives of the Election Commission (EC) if anyone tries to create any chaos or panic among the public," he said.

Asked whether a top political leader residing in the UK is instructing the violence, the DB chief said "We have all information about who and from where the online directives for sabotage are coming from."

"We have the names and numbers of the vested quarters and they will be arrested soon," he said.

"We have deployment in every point of the capital and its alleys. We have mobile patrol, motorbike patrol, and the detective branch is also working to identify the arsonists and troublemakers and take lawful actions against all who will try to create fear and panic among the public," said the DB chief.

The Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal is scheduled to address the nation at 7:00pm today to announce the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election.