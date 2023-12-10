EC starts appeals disposal today

At least 30 aspirants appealed with the Election Commission challenging the returning officers' decision to accept the nomination of their rival contestants.

Ten of them are 10 Awami League aspirants, who challenged the candidature of their party fellows who were either picked by the party or submitted nominations as independents having been denied party nomination.

Seven of these 10 are AL's alternative candidates, who raised objections to the candidacy of their party picks, while three AL picks filed appeals against their fellow party rivals who are vying as independents.

In Chattogram, a bank challenged the candidacy of Khadizatul Anwar, Awami League aspirant from Chattogram-2.

The EC starts disposing of the appeals today, and the appeals hearing will complete by December 15, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said.

In all, it received 731 appeals – 701 against the returning officers' rejection and 30 against acceptance of the nomination papers.

In the last election, 786 nominations were cancelled by the Ros, and 546 nomination seekers appealed against the decision. After appeals hearing, 245 were allowed to run, EC sources said.

EC documents show Barishal-5 aspirant Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, former AL mayor of Barishal city, appealed against the AL nominee Zahid Faruq, who is also water resources state minister. Sadiq alleged Zahid Faruq concealed case information in the affidavits.

On the other hand, a man named KBS Ahmed, who seconded the nomination paper of Zahid Faruk, filed an appeal against Sadiq, saying the latter concealed information in his affidavits.

AL nominee for Barishal-4 Shammi Ahmed, whose candidature was cancelled over dual citizenship, challenged the candidacy of Pangkaj Nath, the incumbent AL MP and independent candidate, citing unreported wealth information.

In Noakhali-4, senior vice president of district AL and independent candidate Shihab Uddin Shahin, appealed against the candidacy of AL nominee Ekramul Karim Chowdhury.

In Cumilla-5, local AL leader and independent candidate Sajjad Hossain challenged the RO's decision accepting the candidacy of AL pick Abul Hashem Khan.

Member of AL central sub-committee on liberation war affairs and independent candidate Moniruzzaman Monir appealed against the AL-nominated aspirant Shahjahan Omar, alleging that the latter concealed case information. Omar, also a former BNP leader, got the AL ticket soon after he came out of jail.

In Mymensingh-4, AL MP Anwarul Abedin Khan, who failed to get the party ticket, appealed against AL-pick Abdus Salam's candidacy.

In Tangail-2, AL independent Younus Islam Talukder appealed against the AL nominee Choto Monir.

Incumbent MP from Jossore-4 Ranajit Kumar Roy challenged the bid of AL pick Enamul Haque Babul, saying he is a loan defaulter. Bangladesh Nationalist Movement aspirant from Jossore-4 Sukriti Kumar Mandol filed the same appeal.

In Chattogram-9, Jatiya Party nominee Sanjid Rashid Chowdhury appealed against the candidacy of Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.

JSD leader and aspirant from Netrokona-4 Mushfiqur Rahman challenged the candidacy of AL nominee and former senior secretary Sajjadul Hasan, saying Sajjad did not complete his three-year tenure after his retirement.

Businessman AK Azad, an independent candidate from Faridpur-3, challenged the candidacy of AL nominee Shamim Haq over dual citizenship.

Shamim also filed an appeal challenging the candidature of AK Azad.

AL nominee for Kishoreganj-3 Nasirul Islam Khan challenged the candidacy of Jatiya Party leader Mujibul Haque Chunnu over defaulted loan.

Nasirul's candidacy was cancelled over hiding case information, and he filed a separate appeal against that decision.

Nazrul Islam, an aspirant from Patuakhali 1, challenged the candidacy of Jatiya Party leader Ruhul Amin Hawlader over delayed submission of his income tax return.