UNB, Dhaka
Wed May 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 03:17 AM

Do not go to polling centres

Rizvi urges people
BNP yesterday urged voters not to go to the polling stations today to cast their votes in the first phase of upazila parishad polls.

"The upazila polls will start tomorrow [today] and will be held in four phases. We call upon everyone to tell your relatives, brothers, and sisters all over the country not to go to the polling stations," said BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The BNP leader also said no one should support the dummy elections to the upazila parishads. "It's a sham, farcical, and fraudulent voting. People won't participate in the polls," he said.

Just a day before the first phase of UP polls, Rizvi came up with the remarks while distributing leaflets -- containing BNP's call to boycott elections -- to pedestrians, drivers, and passengers in the capital's Banani area.

