BNP among nine parties to skip second session of talks with EC

The BNP were among nine parties that skipped today's second session of talks with the Election Commission.

EC sources said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Socialist Party of Bangladesh, Revolutionary Workers Party, and Islami Andolon Bangladesh were among the parties not present during the second session at the EC office this afternoon.

In the morning session, eight political parties including Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Liberal Democrat Party, Kallyan Party, Communist Party Bangladesh, Muslim League BML and Bangladesh Muslim League skipped the talks.

At the onset of the second session, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the commission invited the parties on short notice.

"If any parties did not participate due to the time [short notice], we will try to listen to them in line with the commission's decision, if they want. It's because we want to interact with everyone," he said.

The commission invited 22 parties for talks in the first session and 22 parties in the second session.

The EC held the talks to inform parties about its election preparations and also listen to their recommendations, EC officials said.