Elections
Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 05:33 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 06:29 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

BNP among nine parties to skip second session of talks with EC

Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 05:33 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 06:29 PM

The BNP were among nine parties that skipped today's second session of talks with the Election Commission.

EC sources said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Socialist Party of Bangladesh, Revolutionary Workers Party, and Islami Andolon Bangladesh were among the parties not present during the second session at the EC office this afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the morning session, eight political parties including Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Liberal Democrat Party, Kallyan Party, Communist Party Bangladesh, Muslim League BML and Bangladesh Muslim League skipped the talks.

Read more

Nine out of 22 parties skip first session of talks with EC

At the onset of the second session, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the commission invited the parties on short notice.

"If any parties did not participate due to the time [short notice], we will try to listen to them in line with the commission's decision, if they want. It's because we want to interact with everyone," he said.

The commission invited 22 parties for talks in the first session and 22 parties in the second session.

The EC held the talks to inform parties about its election preparations and also listen to their recommendations, EC officials said.

Related topic:
political dialogueElection Commission (EC)general electionpolitical dialogue between BNP and AL
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

khaleda and Hasian

Bangladesh's Intractable Political Woes

BNP’s Caretaker Movement

BNP’s Caretaker Movement: Final phase when Dhaka units ready

CEC starts electoral talks mid-July

Attack on Hero Alom

What message emanates from the attack on Hero Alom?

There must be dialogue, yes, but can EC do its job?

|বাংলাদেশ

‘আমার আমিত্ব বলে কিছু নেই, নিজেকে উৎসর্গ করেছি এদেশের মানুষের কল্যাণে’

‘মানুষের প্রতি আকাঙ্ক্ষা থাকবে স্বাধীন দেশের নাগরিক হিসেবে তারা যেন আত্মমর্যাদা নিয়ে চলেন। যারা অগ্নিসন্ত্রাসী তাদেরকে প্রত্যাখ্যান করবেন। সেটাই চাই।'

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ইসির সংলাপ: বিকেলের সেশনে অংশ নেয়নি বিএনপিসহ আরও ৯ দল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে