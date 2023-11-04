Nine out of 22 parties skip first session of talks with EC

Nine political parties skipped the first session of talks with the Election Commission today.

EC sources said at the beginning of talks around 10:45am, parties including the Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Liberal Democrat Party, Kallyan Party, Communist Party Bangladesh, Muslim League BML and Bangladesh Muslim League were absent.

The commission invited 22 parties for talks in the first session and 22 parties in the second session, which is set to begin at 3:00pm.

The EC is holding discussions to inform parties about its election preparations and also listen to their recommendations, EC officials said.

It is holding closed-door discussions and EC officials present there said representatives of 13 parties reached the meeting room.

Among others, Awami League, Islami Oikya Jote, Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Nationlist Awami Party and others were participating in the meeting.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and the four other election commissioners were present at the meeting.