‘AL will need permission from returning officer to hold Dec 10 rally’

Says EC additional secretary

The ruling Awami League will need permission from the returning officer to hold their December 10 rally to mark Human Rights Day, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said today.

Asked whether the EC gave permission for the rally, Ashok said, "We have not received the letter [seeking permission] yet."

"If there is a code of conduct violation, the commission will look into the matter."

He made the comments while talking to reporters after holding a meeting with four election experts of EU at the EC office in the afternoon.

He also said, "If you hold any political rally anywhere, you have to take permission. There is a local administration, permission has to be taken from the returning officer."

Dhaka City (South) unit AL announced yesterday that it would organise a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, demanding speedy trial of those behind arson and petrol bomb attacks.