About 10pc votes cast in first 2 hours of upazila polls, EC estimates

Number based on polling information from 15 percent of presiding officers

About 10 percent of votes were cast in the first two hours of the first phase of the upazila parishad polls this morning.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath revealed the information, adding that voting at 10,399 centres of 139 upazilas is taking place.

Information of around 15 percent presiding officers shows that the turnout till 10:00am was around 10 percent.

Voting began at 8:00pm and will continue till 4:00pm.

The battle of ballots will take place among independents, mostly from the ruling Awami League as political parties have not fielded candidates.

BNP and many other parties are staying away from the polls like they did during the January 7 national election.

However, at least 64 BNP leaders are running in today's polls going against its decision, said party sources.