26 parties, mostly small ones, in polls

Out of the 44 registered political parties, at least 26 have made the decision to participate in the upcoming parliamentary election slated for January 7.

Only five of those had representation in the ninth parliament formed through the 2008 election, the last most accepted election in the country.

Twelve parties joined the 2014 election, which was boycotted by the BNP and most other parties. Although 39 parties took part in the 2018 election, the results were rejected by the BNP and several other parties, citing widespread irregularities.

This time, 14 parties decided not to run in the election because they were unwilling to compete under the Awami League government, while four parties are still undecided.

Leaders of some of these parties said that they are under pressure from various quarters to take part in the election.

The Daily Star recently interviewed leaders of 37 parties and examined the documents that seven other parties submitted to the Election Commission (EC) in order to learn about their stance on the election.

The EC announced the polls schedule on November 15, at a time when the BNP and its allies are on the streets demanding the resignation of the government and polls under a neutral interim administration.

In the meantime, with the government seeking to get as many registered parties to run as possible, a number of little-known and recently-formed parties have begun announcing that they will be participating in the election.

Given that the BNP, its allies, and certain other parties have chosen to boycott any election held under the government led by Sheikh Hasina, political analysts claim that these smaller parties are being supported in an effort to make the January 7 election appear democratic.

Such moves are seen by many as the government's attempt to have more parties on the opposition bench in the next parliament, as the Jatiya Party's role as the main opposition in the last two parliaments was criticised.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday reiterated that many political parties and individuals would eventually decide to take part in the polls.

"To those who were worried as to who would participate and who would not... flowers have started to bloom. More flowers will soon be in bloom. Hundreds will be there before the deadline for submitting nomination forms. Hence, there is no reason to worry. We are happy," Quader said Wednesday.

PARTIES TO JOIN

The 26 parties that have decided to take part in the polls are: the Awami League, Jatiya Party (Manju), Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, Krishak Shramik Janata League, Gonotantri Party, Bangladesh National Awami Party, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Bikolpodhara Bangladesh, Jatiya Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu), Zaker Party, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, National People's Party, Gono Front, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Mukit), Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Muslim League, Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote, Bangladesh Nationalist Front, Bangladesh Congress, Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement, and Bangladesh Supreme Party.

Only five of those -- AL, Jatiya Party, Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and Jatiya Party (Manju) -- had representation in the ninth parliament.

Seven of them this time have written to the EC to allow them to use AL's electoral symbol "Boat" as their electoral symbol.

They are: Jatiya Party (Manju), Samyabadi Dal, Gonotantri Party, National Awami Party, Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu), and Tarikat Federation.

Some little-known parties like Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote and Bangladesh Congress said they were planning to field candidates in all 300 constituencies.

PARTIES TO NOT JOIN

The 14 parties that decided not to take part in the election are: the BNP, Liberal Democratic Party, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rob), Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Partha), Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, Gonoforum, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party, Jatiyatabadi Gonotantrik Andolon, Insaniat Biplob Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Ambia).

Speaking to this newspaper, several leaders of these parties said they would not take part in the elections without a neutral polls-time government.

PARTIES STILL UNDECIDED

The four parties that are still undecided about taking part in the elections are: Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Bangladesh Muslim League (Lantern), Bangladesh National Awami Party and Khelafat Majlish.

Bangladesh National Awami Party Secretary General Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan told this newspaper that although the party was yet to make a decision about taking part in the election.

He, however, sent a letter to the EC saying that his party has given him the power to endorse party nominees. The Daily Star has obtained a copy of the letter.

Leaders of Khelafat Andolon, Bangladesh Muslim League, and Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh were among the Islamist leaders who met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Gono Bhaban residence Thursday night.

The prime minister requested they join the election, and the leaders present assured her of joining the polls, two participants confirmed to The Daily Star.

When asked about joining polls, leaders of Khelafat Andolon and Muslim League said yesterday they would make a decision soon.

On the other hand, Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam Secretary General Manjurul Islam said the party would not take part in the election.

The party also suspended their vice president Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury, who met the PM on Thursday night, for violating party discipline, according to a press release.