2024 polls: EC Rashida expresses confidence in field-level officials

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana today expressed confidence in the field-level administrations' readiness to conduct the 12th national election scheduled for January 7 next year.

After a meeting with field-level officials and members of law enforcement at the divisional commissioner's office in Rangpur, she said, "There is no apprehension over field-level officials. The election will proceed as scheduled."

Divisional Commissioner Habibur Rahman chaired the meeting.

In reply to a question, she said there was no scope to defer the election. "It will be held on time despite any situation."

She also warned that it will not be tolerated if peoples' voting rights are snatched away.

"It will be dealt through law formulated by the EC to protect the voting rights," she said.

Similar discussions took place in Dinajpur yesterday, involving officials from districts including Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, and Nilphamari. The EC remains steadfast in ensuring a fair, impartial, and credible national election.

Election officials from the mentioned districts, along with high-ranking BGB, Rab, and Ansar officials, attended the meetings, reinforcing the collaborative effort towards a successful electoral process.