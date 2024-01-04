Encouraging voters, but not coercing them, CEC tells foreign diplomats

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today told foreign diplomats based in Dhaka that the EC is encouraging voters to exercise their democratic rights, but is not coercing them to go to polling centres.

However, he was not sure if parties boycotting the polls would ask voters not to go to the centres.

He said that was another matter.

Habibul Awal made the comments when a foreign diplomat asked him if there was any effort from the government or the EC to force voters to go to polling centres on January 7, the day of the 12th parliamentary election.

The Election Commission today briefed foreign diplomats at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

The CEC said the foreign diplomats at different times visited the EC and held meetings.

They spoke of free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections.

He said the EC thought it should brief the foreign diplomats on the preparations that are at the final stage before the elections being watched closely by the international community.

Awal said some 8 lakh government officials will be engaged in helping in the voting process, while 8 lakh law enforcers will be deployed for keeping law and order.

One lakh additional government officials will also remain on standby.

Asked if there was possibility of violence during on polls day, the CEC said he could not comment on that.

Other election commissioners and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present at the briefing.