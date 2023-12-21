Education
SSC, equivalent exams to start from February 15

2024 SSC exams in February 15
Representational image. File photo

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2024 will begin on February 15.

The schedule of the examinations has been published on the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) website today.

According to the schedule, theoretical exams will end on March 12, and practical tests will be held between March 13 and 20.

Earlier in August, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced that the exams will be held in February while the HSC and equivalent exams in April.

For the past several years, the authorities concerned had to rearrange the academic calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disaster, but it will be fully set from the next year, she said.

