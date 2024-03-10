Education
Sun Mar 10, 2024 08:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 08:03 PM

School closure in Ramadan: DSHE to act upon receiving HC order's copy

The education authorities today said that they will act on the High Court order to close primary and secondary schools nationwide during Ramadan, once they receive a copy of the order.

"We are yet to get the copy of the [HC] order. Once we get the copy, we will take steps in line with rules," Prof Nehal Ahmed, director general of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), told The Daily Star in the evening.

The HC today said primary and secondary schools across the country will remain shut throughout the month of Ramadan.

The court delivered the order following a writ petition filed by the guardian of a student.

Earlier, the government decided to keep secondary schools open for the first 15 days of Ramadan and primary schools for the first 10 days.

