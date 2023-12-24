Primary schools see huge dropouts

Students of Purbo Satunama Aminpara Government Primary School in Nilphamari’s Dimla upazila have to walk kilometres on the sandy shoal to attend classes. Photo: Star

Several government primary schools situated in the Teesta river basin areas in Dimla upazila are witnessing an increase in their dropout rate due to relocation of those institution far from the actual place.

However, academic activities in at least three government primary schools, devoured by the flood in the past, have been badly hindered as a good number of students are compelled to left schooling due to the situation.

Besides, as all those institutions are yet to get new academic buildings, teachers and students are struggling to continue their educational and cocurricular activities in makeshift schoolhouses, either on the right embankment of the Teesta river or other temporary places.

During a recent visit to those schools--Purbo Satunama Aminpara primary school, Sotokhata Teestar Char Shishu Kalyan primary school and Kisamat Satnai primary school--this correspondent saw how teachers and local residents are struggling to run those institutions amid geographical adversity, poverty and increased rate of dropout.

Headmaster of Purbo Satunama Aminpara Government Primary School Khalilur Rahman said after the school was devoured by the flood in 2020, they build a makeshift schoolhouse on the right embankment of the Teesta river.

Though a total of 105 students are enrolled in the institution, the average attendance of students is only 20 to 25.

Many of them are reluctant to attend their classes as the actual catchment area of the school is about three kilometres far from the present location, the headmaster said.

Head Teacher Kisamat Satnai Government Primary School Merina Akhtar said the school, established in 2007, was devoured by the Teesta river thrice.

"We somehow managed a space on the neighbouring Doholpara School and College ground and built a tin-shed schoolhouse there to continue the kids' study, but recently the concerned authorities directed us to vacate the place," Merina added.

Now attendance of students has drastically fall due to frequent shifting of the institution, she said.

While visiting Sotokhata Teestar Char Shishu Kallayan Government Primary School, which is conducting its activities about a kilometre from its previous location, this correspondent saw only nine out of a total of 89 students were attending their classes.

Contacted, Dimla Upazila Assistant Education Officer Md Sazzaduzzaman said as per directives of the primary education directorate in order to build a school the land must be arranged, either purchased or donated, locally.