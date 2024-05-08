Education
Star Digital Report
Wed May 8, 2024 09:41 PM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 10:25 PM

Most Viewed

Education

NCTB corrects 147 errors in textbooks

Star Digital Report
Wed May 8, 2024 09:41 PM Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 10:25 PM

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has carried out 147 corrections in textbooks for classes from six to nine this academic year.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary (DSHE) issued a notification today in this regard, instructing all schools to inform the corrections to all the teachers to carry out necessary actions.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This year, students from classes six to nine received new books based on the new curriculum. Soon after the books were distributed, NCTB found itself in a line of fire as several dozens of errors were found in those books.

Later, the NCTB announced that the errors will be corrected after evaluation of the textbooks.

The new curriculum was introduced last year for classes 1, 6, and 7, and this year for classes 2, 3, 8, and 9.

The corrections include:

  • On page 125 of the same book, under a photo, it was stated: "Platypus lays eggs, despite being a vertebrate". However, the correct statement is: "Platypus lays eggs, despite being a mammal".
  • In the English textbook on page 32, it was written: "What about the fair?" It should be, "What about the fare?
Related topic:
errors in textbook147 corrections in NCTB textbooks
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাত দেশের অর্থনীতিতে প্রভাব ফেলতে পারে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাতের আশঙ্কার বিষয়ে সব মন্ত্রণালয় ও বিভাগকে নির্দেশনা দেওয়া হয়েছে বলেও জানান প্রধানমন্ত্রী।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

সোনালী, অগ্রণী, রূপালী ও জনতার খেলাপি ঋণ প্রায় ৬৩ হাজার কোটি টাকা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification