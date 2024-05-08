NCTB corrects 147 errors in textbooks

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has carried out 147 corrections in textbooks for classes from six to nine this academic year.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary (DSHE) issued a notification today in this regard, instructing all schools to inform the corrections to all the teachers to carry out necessary actions.

This year, students from classes six to nine received new books based on the new curriculum. Soon after the books were distributed, NCTB found itself in a line of fire as several dozens of errors were found in those books.

Later, the NCTB announced that the errors will be corrected after evaluation of the textbooks.

The new curriculum was introduced last year for classes 1, 6, and 7, and this year for classes 2, 3, 8, and 9.

The corrections include: