JnU Registrar Ohiduzzaman resigns amid allegations

Jagannath University Registrar Md Ohiduzzaman abruptly resigned from his position yesterday, three months before the end of his term, amid allegations of violating salary regulations.

According to university registrar office sources Ohiduzzaman submitted a resignation letter citing "family reasons", which the university authorities accepted yesterday.

His resignation comes amid a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) report highlighting irregularities in Ohiduzzaman's salary.

The report alleged he was receiving a second-grade salary, exceeding the National Pay Scale's entitlement for employees of autonomous institutions like JnU.

Md Ohiduzzaman joined as the Registrar of JnU on 15 October, 2009. Then he was appointed registrar on a contract basis for one year on June 14, 2023.

Following the UGC's findings, the commission directed the university to recover any excess salary paid to Ohiduzzaman. His resignation came shortly after this directive.

When asked if the resignation is related to the UGC report, JnU Vice Chancellor Prof Sadeka Halim told The Daily Star, "He has been discussing his resignation with me for many days, before the UGC report came out."

Regarding the return of the excess money he received, she stated, "We will thoroughly look into the matter. If we find it aligns with the UGC report, we will address and resolve it accordingly."