A ‘hospital’ for treating struggling students

When schools reopened after the Covid-enforced closures, many students, especially at the primary level, were found to be lagging behind in their studies.

Like the rest of the country, the situation was quite grim in Sreemangal.

That's when Ali Rajib Mahmud Mithu, the upazila nirbahi officer of Sreemangal, decided to take matters into his own hands. He came up with an innovative idea -- Reading and Writing Hospital.

The UNO launched the academic programme in 39 primary schools, where weak students are divided into small groups and receive daily hour-long academic support, mainly from their peers.

A good student of the class -- "a doctor" -- is tasked with helping each group with their studies, while a teacher is assigned to monitor and guide them in the activities.

The doctors also wear aprons while checking on students within their groups.

Over time, the students have been showing progress and are now being able to catch up with their studies.

The students are also motivated to give extra effort to their learning with the "Student of the Day" award, presented to the best performer.

Visiting Sinhabeez Government Primary School in Sreemangal recently, this correspondent saw two rooms were taken for the hospital's operation, with 30 students in six groups being helped with their studies in one room, while the other was used to check their learning outcomes.

A teacher was seen teaching the students, while the doctors of the hospital were helping their respective groups. Letters, words and sentences were seen hung on the wall, while newspapers and books were kept on stands. Students who demonstrated their improvement were being released from the hospital, while others in need were taking up their places.

Rubel Mia, a student of class four, said, "I struggled to write English and Bangla properly. I was too afraid of the teachers. But now, my friends are teaching me. Learning has become a fun experience. My academic performance has also improved."

Tanmou Bhattacharya, from the same class, said, "I am a doctor, so I teach my friends. For that, I have to understand the lessons thoroughly. This also helped me improve myself."

Malay Kanti Talukdar, headteacher of the school, said the UNO's initiative has been benefitting the students of the school significantly.

"About 39 school teachers and upazila assistant education workers are involved in this initiative," UNO Rajib said.

They are now preparing to launch this programme in all the schools in the upazila.

The students are also getting more interested in their studies due to this initiative, and are showing improvement in their class performances, he said.

The UNO said the Moulvibazar deputy commissioner is also supervising the initiative. "I want such learning activities to be initiated in all schools of the country," he added.