Mon May 6, 2024 02:30 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 02:33 PM

DU to hold classes, exams in-person from May 8

Mon May 6, 2024 02:30 PM Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 02:33 PM
DU student drowns in swimming pool

Classes and examinations of Dhaka University (DU) will be held in-person from Wednesday (May 8) as the ongoing heatwave is currently at a tolerable level across the country.

DU Vice-chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal approved the decision today.

A press release signed by the DU's Public Relations Office Director Mahmud Alam has been issued in this regard.

On April 21, the DU authorities decided to hold classes virtually due to the heatwave that swept the country in April.

