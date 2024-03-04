Allegations against teacher: DU forms probe bodies

The Dhaka University formed two probe committees today over the allegations of sexual harassment and giving low marks in exams against Professor Naadir Junaid of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department.

The probe committees were formed in the syndicate meeting which was presided over by DU Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal.

According to three syndicate members, the DU Syndicate formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the allegation of giving low marks in the results due to "personal outrage" brought against Prof Naadir Junaid by the 12th batch students of the department.

The committee is headed by Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar. The other two members are Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Chairman Prof Dr Abul Mansur Ahmed and Controller of Examination Bahalul Haque Chowdhury of the University.

The committee has been asked to submit a report at the earliest.

Sources also said that a three-member fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate allegations of sexual and emotional abuse brought by a female student of the department and another female student of a university in the capital against Prof Naadir Junaid.

Headed by Prof Shima Zaman, dean of the Faculty of Law, the other members of the committee are members of the Syndicate and Haji Mohammad Mohsin Hall Provost Prof Dr Masudur Rahman and Assistant Proctor Sanchita Guha.

The committee has been asked to submit a report in two weeks.

On February 7, students of the 12th batch of the department accused Prof Naadir Junaid of giving low marks in results.

Along with the complaint, the students demanded an independent and impartial committee through the Syndicate for viva voce retake.

On February 10, a student of the department complained of sexual harassment and emotional abuse against the teacher.

On February 28, a former student of a university in the capital brought another complaint of sexual harassment and emotional abuse against the professor.