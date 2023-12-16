US wants to see violence-free election in Bangladesh

Says US state dept

Washington has reiterated that the election in Bangladesh should be non-violent, which is a component of a free and fair election.

"So, you have heard me say consistently from this podium that we want to see free and fair elections held in Bangladesh, and one of the components of a free and fair election is that that election be conducted without violence," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular briefing in Washington DC yesterday.

He made the statement when asked whether the US considers the arson attacks on buses and trucks, displacement of rail tracks, petrol-bombing train coaches during the blockades, and burning of people alive to undermine the prelude to free and fair polls in Bangladesh.

The opposition BNP has been enforcing blockades and strikes since the violence centring their October 28 rally in Dhaka, demanding the installation of a caretaker government for a free and fair election. The ruling Awami League says the elections will be held under the current government, as per the constitution.

The US earlier this year announced a visa policy for Bangladesh, saying those undermining elections in Bangladesh will be denied US visas.

The upcoming general election is scheduled for January 7.