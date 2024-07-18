US Embassy issues 'demonstration alert' for its citizens

The US Embassy in Dhaka today issued a "demonstration alert" for its citizens living in Dhaka and across the country saying the situation is extremely volatile.

Below is the notice issued by the embassy:

"Ongoing student demonstrations against quotas in government jobs have expanded the last few days and violent clashes have been reported throughout the city of Dhaka, its neighboring areas, and other cities.

Reports indicate several deaths and hundreds injured across Bangladesh. The situation is extremely volatile. Protests are likely to affect local transportation services and make getting in and out of Dhaka difficult.

US citizens should practice vigilance and reconsider their travel plans, especially to areas around public universities. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review

personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates.

Due to the situation, the US Embassy Dhaka will be closed to the general public on July 18, 2024. Mission personnel have been advised to limit their movements to the diplomatic enclave."