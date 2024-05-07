Turkey navy warship arrives in Ctg port on goodwill visit

A warship of the Turkey Navy, TCG KINALIADA, arrived at Chattogram port today on a three-day goodwill visit.

The ship was welcomed by Commander Chattogram Naval Region Chief Staff Officer Captain Mohammad Shafiul Azam at a port jetty, said an ISPR press release.

On this occasion, high-ranking officials of the Bangladesh Navy along with representatives of Turkey's High Commission in Bangladesh were present.

A total of 152 officials and sailors are on board the ship.

During their stay in Bangladesh, a delegation including the captain of the visiting ship and representatives of Turkey High Commission in Bangladesh will pay courtesy calls on commander of Chattogram Naval Region, commander BN Fleet, and Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) chairman, the release read.

Besides, the officers and sailors of the ship will visit the naval base, installations, and other spectacular sites located in Chittagong.

After the three-day goodwill visit, the ship will leave Bangladesh on May 9.