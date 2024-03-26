President urges for coordinated efforts of Dhaka, Thimphu for regional development

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today put emphasis on the joint coordination and initiatives of Bangladesh and Bhutan for regional prosperity and development.

The head of state made the remark while the visiting Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgel Wangchuck paid a courtesy call on him at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka this afternoon.

He said, "Two countries can enhance regional cooperation by utilising the strengths and priorities of their respective countries".

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed journalists after the meeting

Noting that the bilateral relations have been positive over time, he said currently the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, electricity, connectivity, agriculture, education, cultural exchange, people-to-people contacts, and tourism is progressing well.

The head of state also highlighted the potential for mutual cooperation between Bhutan and Bangladesh within regional platforms like SAARC, BIMSTEC, SSEC and BBIN.

On the special invitation of Bangladesh President Shahabuddin to celebrate the 54th Independence Day, the Bhutanese king and Queen Jetsun Pema is now in Dhaka on a four-day official visit.

The president expressed his gratitude to the king as he accepted the invitation and came to visit here in this historic month of March.

Referring to the strong and historic ties of friendship between Bangladesh and Bhutan, President Shahabuddin expressed the hope that the two governments would work together to fulfil the aspirations of the people, for the common history, geographical proximity, prosperity and development of the two countries.

President Shahabuddin, also a valiant freedom fighter, recalled Bhutan's role as the first country to recognise Bangladesh as an independent state on December 6, 1971 and said with gratitude, "The people of Bangladesh are grateful to Bhutan."

The king appreciated the unprecedented development in various sectors under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He referred to the elections held in harmony in his country and highlighted various aspects of the practice and development of democracy.

The Bhutanese king praised the quality of Bangladeshi products including readymade garments, ceramics, and medicines.

He also expressed interest in increasing bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including education, culture, communication, and tourism in the days to come.

During the meeting, Industry, Commerce and Employment Minister Namgyal Dorji, Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister DN Dhungyel and Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk were present, among others, from the Bhutan side.

From the Bangladesh side, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat and secretaries concerned were present there.

After the meeting with the president, Bhutanese King signed a visitors' book.

The Bhutanese delegation later attended the reception ceremony followed by dinner.