PM joins bilateral meeting with Thai premier Thavisin

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today arrived at Government House, the Thailand Prime Minister's Office, to join a bilateral meeting with her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

The two sides are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, according to Bangladesh officials.

After the talks, a number of bilateral documents are set to be signed in presence of the two prime ministers, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in some areas.

The two leaders will also have a one-on-one meeting for around 15 minutes there.

On her arrival at the Government House at 10:30am, Hasina was received by the Thai premier.

She was accorded a warm welcome at the front lawn of Thai Kooh Fah Building there.

The Bangladesh PM inspected the guard of honour given by a smartly turned out contingent of the Thai armed forces.

Thavisin introduced his cabinet members to Hasina before she signed the guest book of the Government House.

Hasina will also join an official luncheon before leaving the Government House.

The Bangladesh PM arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday on a six-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of her Thai counterpart.