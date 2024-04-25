Thailand gives grand welcome to Hasina

She will hold talks with Thai premier tomorrow

Puangpet Chunlaiad, minister attached to the Thai Prime Minister’s Office, receives Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok yesterday. Hasina is now on a six-day official visit to the Southeast Asian country. Photo: PID

A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Bangkok yesterday afternoon on a six-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

On her arrival at Don Mueang International Airport, Puangpet Chunlaiad, minister attached to the Thai Prime Minister's Office, received the Bangladesh premier.

Earlier, Hasina left Dhaka by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 10:13am.

Her bilateral visit to Thailand will be the first-ever visit by a head of government from Bangladesh since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1972.

During her visit from April 24 to 29, Hasina will hold bilateral talks with her Thai counterpart Thavisin and attend the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Bangladesh and Thailand will sign a number of cooperation documents, including a letter of intent on negotiations for a free trade agreement.

The two countries are likely to ink an agreement on visa exemption for the official passport holders, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation and two other MoUs on cooperation in tourism sector and duty-related mutual cooperation, to boost the relations, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a media briefing on Monday.

Bangladesh will seek support from Thailand regarding Rohingya repatriation, the minister said, adding that the issue of shipping connectivity will also be discussed.

On April 26, Hasina will be formally received by Thai premier Srettha Thavisin. On the same day, she will hold bilateral talks with Thavisin at the Government House (Prime Minister's Office), witness the signing of documents, and participate in a joint press conference.

The Bangladesh premier will then attend a state lunch to be hosted by her Thai counterpart in her honour.

During the visit, Hasina will call on Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, the king and queen of the Kingdom of Thailand, at the Palace.

The premier is scheduled to attend the 80th Session of ESCAP and deliver a speech there on April 25.

On the same day, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana will call on Hasina.