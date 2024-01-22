No country questioned our election so far: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said no question has been raised by any country regarding the election so far.

"Many people have made adverse comments [about the election]. I think they have now understood that a beautiful election has been held in Bangladesh," he said while addressing reporters at the secretariat.

Yao Wen, the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, had a courtesy meeting with the home minister today at the secretariat.

Later, the minister answered questions of reporters.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has good relations with many countries, the home minister said he thinks it will continue to get stronger.

Referring to the fact that China has been training the security forces of Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman said a request has been made to increase the scope of training.

He also said the Chinese ambassador has taken the request into consideration.

At the meeting, the Chinese government honoured the home minister with "The Great Wall Commemorative Medal".

The Chinese ambassador handed over the award and certificate.

The secretary of the security services division, the inspector general of police, and the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh were present, among others, at the event.