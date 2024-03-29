MoUs on defence, energy to be inked during Qatar emir’s visit

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to visit Bangladesh next month as the two countries eye strengthening political, diplomatic, and economic relationship amid a shift of global geopolitics.

He would tour on April 22-23.

During his visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the two countries are likely to sign nearly a dozen memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including power and energy, defence, manpower, maritime cooperation, and air service, said foreign ministry officials.

"We are working on the MoUs and will finalise soon in consultation with the Qatari authorities," said a foreign ministry official.

The ministry already held an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the MoUs.

The PM visited Qatar on March 4-7 last year to join the conference on LDC at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the emir.

Hasina and Emir Sheikh Tamim, during a meeting then, spoke of furthering relations between the two countries. The emir lauded the progress Bangladesh has made over the years.

They also talked about cooperation in energy, manpower, trade and investment.

Eventually, in June last year, Bangladesh signed an agreement of importing an additional 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually for the next 15 years.

The two countries also inked an agreement for deployment of 1,129 members of Bangladesh Armed Forces in Qatar. In September that year, the deputy chief of staff of Qatar Armed Forces toured Bangladesh for enhancing the mutual cooperation in training and professional relations between the navies.

The trade and economic relations between the two nations have also been stronger. Import from Qatar to Bangladesh was $2.74 billion in 2022, which was only $4.5 million in 2000. On the other hand, Bangladesh's export to Qatar rose to $89.43 million in 2022 from $2.37 million in 2000.

Contacted, Prof Delwar Hossain, of Dhaka University's International Relations Department, said Qatar is a very important country for Bangladesh, especially for the country's energy security. Also, it has proved itself an important country in mediating regional conflicts.

As Bangladesh's economy has grown, Qatar looks at it as a potential investment destination. "So, there will be a win-win situation if we can bolster our relations," Prof Delwar told The Daily Star yesterday.

There is a huge Bangladesh labour force in the Gulf countries, but the political relationships are not as strong as those with India or Pakistan, he said, adding, "Bangladesh now needs to diversify its relationship with other countries. The Gulf can definitely be a good choice."

On the defence and maritime cooperation, Prof Delwar said there is competition among the global powers in the Indo-Pacific region. China and the US may have certain issues when Bangladesh engages in any of them.

He added that as Qatar has the experience in the maritime sector, it can be seen as an opportunity to strengthen the maritime cooperation.