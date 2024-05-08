Indian foreign secy likely to fly in today or tomorrow

May hold talks on PM’s India visit

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra is likely to come to Dhaka today or tomorrow to explore the possibilities of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visiting India in June or July.

"His initial schedule to visit Dhaka is on Wednesday. However, that may be pushed to Thursday … ," a diplomatic source told The Daily Star yesterday.

He was scheduled to visit Dhaka on April 20 but the trip was postponed.

During his visit, Kwatra is likely to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and meet Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, said diplomatic sources in Dhaka and New Delhi.

Dhaka and Delhi are discussing two dates for Hasina's visit, one in June after the Indian national elections and the other in early July before she goes to China.

A diplomatic source in Delhi said India is keen on having Hasina over before her China trip.

India-Bangladesh relationship has been largely bilateral but the two countries are considering frameworks on regional and sub-regional cooperation, especially on connectivity, power and water management.

A source said a few trilateral or multilateral issues remain to be solved.

There is an initiative for motor vehicle transport between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal. It hit a road block as Bhutan objected to the initiative.

There is a hydropower cooperation deal between Bangladesh and Nepal but use of Indian land is necessary for it.

Teesta water sharing agreement could top Hasina's agenda during her visit, sources said.