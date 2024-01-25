India to work with Bangladesh to prevent wildlife trafficking: Saber

India will work together with Bangladesh to prevent wildlife trafficking, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today.

The implementation of the protocol signed between Bangladesh and India on tiger conservation and the activities of the joint working group of the two countries on the conservation of the Sundarbans will be strengthened, he said.

A delegation of the Indian Working Group will visit Bangladesh very soon on the occasion.

The environment minister said these after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prannoy Verma called on him at the Secretariat, said a press release.

The environment minister said that both countries will work together to deal with climate change.

Implementation of Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and National Adaptation Plan will also be done simultaneously, said the minister.

He said the two countries will also work together in marine biodiversity conservation, eco-tourism, and capacity building.

The Indian high commissioner said the mutual relationship between Bangladesh and India in the environment, forest conservation, and development is very important.

"We intend to take various steps to further strengthen this relationship," the envoy added.