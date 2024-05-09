Foreign secy of India arrives in Dhaka

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Dhaka yesterday evening on a two-day official visit to "finalise the schedule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming India visit".

Diplomatic sources said Kwatra will start his formal official engagements with a meeting with Hasina today.

Vinay Kwatrawill also meet Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

During the meeting with Hasina, Kwatra will hand over an invitation letter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hasina regarding her Delhi visit.

Sources, however, said Hasina's India visit is likely to take place in July this year. It would be her first visit to the neighbouring country after the January 7 national election.

During the visit, Hasina and Modi are likely to discuss different bilateral and regional issues, sources added.