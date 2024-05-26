Foreign secretary to hold meeting Chinese vice minister on June 3

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is scheduled to visit Beijing, China next month to have bilateral discussions with his Chinese counterpart.

"He will have a meeting with Chinese Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong which is scheduled to take place on June 3," a senior official told UNB today.

He said the foreign secretary is likely to leave Dhaka for Beijing one or two days prior to that meeting.

Issues of mutual interest including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed visit are likely to be discussed.

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The two sides will discuss to find a convenient date for the PM's visit to China.

In May 2023, the Chinese vice minister was in Bangladesh on a two-day official visit to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He had a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen during his stay in Dhaka.

Recently, the Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen said Bangladesh and China 'should deepen the strategic partnership' for cooperation and explore new growth points.'

"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilisation Initiative," he said.

In particular, the ambassador said, they were willing to promote upgrading of industries and digitalisation process in Bangladesh, and to improve the quality and competitiveness of 'Made in Bangladesh'.