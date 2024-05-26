Diplomacy
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 11:57 PM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Canada deputy minister in town

To discuss Rohingya, Indo-Pacific issues
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 11:57 PM

Canada's Deputy Minister of International Development Christopher MacLennan arrived in Bangladesh yesterday evening to discuss the ongoing Rohingya crisis and advance the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

During the two-day visit, he will meet with officials and development partners to discuss Canada's international assistance in the context of Bangladesh's graduation from Least Developed Country status in 2026 and opportunities to leverage Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy in Bangladesh, according to a statement of the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

MacLennan will also have discussions about the ongoing response to the Rohingya refugee crisis and the situation at the border.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঘূর্ণিঝড়
|আবহাওয়া

ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নিয়েছে গভীর নিম্নচাপ, বাড়ল সংকেত

তিন নম্বর স্থানীয় সতর্ক সংকেত নামিয়ে মোংলা ও পায়রা সমুদ্রবন্দরকে সাত নম্বর এবং চট্টগ্রাম ও কক্সবাজার সমুদ্রবন্দরকে ছয় নম্বর বিপদ সংকেত দেখাতে বলা হয়েছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হঠাৎ বন্ধ মেট্রোরেল, দেড় ঘণ্টা পর চালু

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification