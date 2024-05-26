Canada deputy minister in town

To discuss Rohingya, Indo-Pacific issues

Canada's Deputy Minister of International Development Christopher MacLennan arrived in Bangladesh yesterday evening to discuss the ongoing Rohingya crisis and advance the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

During the two-day visit, he will meet with officials and development partners to discuss Canada's international assistance in the context of Bangladesh's graduation from Least Developed Country status in 2026 and opportunities to leverage Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy in Bangladesh, according to a statement of the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka.

MacLennan will also have discussions about the ongoing response to the Rohingya refugee crisis and the situation at the border.