Bhutanese king visits SEZ site in Kurigram

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck yesterday visited the site for the proposed Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to be built by Bhutan in Kurigram Sadar upazila.

He arrived in Madhabram village under the Bhogdanga union with his entourage in the morning and visited the SEZ site on the bank of the Dharla river around 1:30pm.

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority's (BEZA) Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun said, "The Bhutanese king was satisfied with the location and the ease of communication it offers. He is eagerness to see the special economic zone get built."

The king also said he would like to visit again once the construction work on the economic zone starts, the chairman added.

State Minister for Information MA Arafat, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, and local MP Hamidul Haque Khandaker, among others, were present at the time of visit.

Later, King Jigme left for Bhutan through Sonahat Land Port in Bhurungumari upazila around 3:00pm.

Bhutan has already conveyed its appreciation to Bangladesh for offering the Special Economic Zone in Kurigram, which is 190 km from the southern city of Gelephu, Bhutan.

An MoU has been signed in this regard by the authorities of Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The district administration has already handed over 133.92 acres of Khas land under Madhabaram to BEZA.

In a bilateral meeting with the King and Queen of Bhutan in London in May 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proposed the establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Kurigram.

Later, the district administration and Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) started proceedings to set up the SEZ.

The Economic Zone will add a "new horizon" in the area of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and also achieve greater prosperity in the South Asia region, the two South Asian countries hope.

The King arrived on Monday on a four-day state visit to Bangladesh to attend a series of programmes including Independence Day celebrations.