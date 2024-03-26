Bhutanese king, queen joins Independence Day reception at Bangabhaban

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his wife Rebeka Sultana today hosted a reception at Bangabhaban marking the country's 54th Independence and National Day, where visiting Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were present.

The Bhutanese King is on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh at the special invitation of Bangladesh President Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

He along with his spouse Queen Jetsun Pema joined the reception on the lawn of the Bangabhaban at about 5:00pm.

As many as 2,600 guests were invited to the Independence and National Day reception.

Bangabandhu's daughter and prime minister's sister Sheikh Rehana, South East Asian Regional Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) and PM's daughter Saima Wazed, attended the reception.

Of the invitees, cabinet members, advisers, state ministers, Bhutanese delegation members, foreign diplomats, Supreme Court judges, senior officials of the three services, members of parliament, senior political leaders, academics, business community leaders, artistes, valiant Freedom Fighters and family members of Birshreshtha gallantry award recipients and distinguished citizens joined the programme.

Media personalities including, editors and journalist leaders also attended the reception alongside top civil and military officials.

On the occasion, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with the President's wife Dr Rebeka Sultana and Bhutanese Queen cut a cake placed at the VVIP Enclosure on the eastern side of the green field.

They also exchanged greetings with each other and attended a photo session.

Besides, they exchanged greetings with the injured freedom fighters and other dignitaries and guests at the function.

Later, the reception was followed by an iftar and dinner party.

Prior to it, a special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Maulana M Saiful Kabir conducted the munajat.

Every year, the March 26 brings the most tragic reminiscence of history's blackest episode that heralded a nine-month bloody ordeal from the night of March 25, 1971, achieving the long-cherished independence on December 16 the same year at the cost of a sea of blood.

In the wake of the military crackdown by the then Pakistan occupation force, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proclaimed the Independence of Bangladesh through the then EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) wireless at 00-30 hours on March 26 (the night following March 25) in 1971 at his historic Road-32 residence at Dhanmondi in Dhaka.

The day is very auspicious and precious to the Bengali nation.