Bangladesh keen for global digital system without discrimination

Says Foreign Secretary Momen

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today said the government is giving utmost importance to the Global Digital Compact.

Bangladesh wants a global digital system without discrimination, he said.

The foreign secretary also said there is an opportunity to control the digital system in the light of work, culture, history, and life system to protect the rights of a country.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of "Bangladesh Consultation on Global Digital Compact and Summit of the Future 2024."

In September 2020, on the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the UN, member states adopted a political declaration, guided by the charter, on how they are going to ensure the future they want and the UN they need.

Consequently, in September 2021 the UN secretary-general published his report—"Our Common Agenda" which proposes a Global Digital Compact.

The proposed Global Digital Compact is set to be agreed upon at the Summit of the Future in September 2024 at the UN headquarters.

The Bangladesh Initiative for Unified Voices on Global Digital Compact & Summit of the Future 2024 under the auspices of the Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum (BIGF) & BNNRC have been trying to engage all multi-stakeholders in this process, like as Parliamentarians, Government, UN system, Private sector, Technical Communities, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Academia, and Youth communities since 2022.

BIGF & BNNRC organized the "National Consultation on Global Digital Compact: An Open, Free and Secure Digital Future for All and the UN Summit of the Future 2024: Multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow with the support of the UNDP Bangladesh and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Stefan Liller, UNDP Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh attended the consultation as the guest of honour.

Former minister Hasanul Haque Inu said that the whole world is going through the tremors of climate change and digital transformation.

Bangladesh also has to adapt to it, he said, urging all to ensure easy availability and access to technology.

He said that digital transformation needs to be properly managed to secure it, which requires a framework. "It is necessary to determine what are the problems, possibilities and challenges of Bangladesh in creating that structure and coming inside the structure."

AHM Bazlur Rahman, executive coordinator of Bangladesh Initiative for Unified Voices on Global Digital Compact and UN Summit for the Future 2024 also spoke.

Anir Chowdhury, policy adviser of a2i, ICT Division, who delivered the keynote speech in the concluding session, said that there is no alternative to a dirt divide or non-discriminatory digital system, which requires a lot of investment.

The 'Summit of the Future 2024' is going to be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 22-23.