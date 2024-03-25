Bangladesh, Bhutan sign three new MoUs

Dhaka, Thimphu agree to enhance cooperation in trade, connectivity, electricity

Bangladesh and Bhutan today signed three new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance mutual cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The MoUs are in regards to the establishment of a special economic zone in Kurigram, setting up a burn and plastic surgery unit in Thimphu, and technical cooperation on consumer rights.

Another MoU on cultural exchange was renewed.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection Director General (Additional Secretary) AHM Shafiquzzaman and Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed signed the MoUs from the Bangladesh side.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the MoU signing agreement held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Earlier, on his arrival, the Bhutanese king was received by the Prime Minister at her office.

The Bhutanese king held a delegation-level meeting with Hasina prior to the MoU signing ceremony.

They will also have a one-to-one meeting.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at his place of residence in Dhaka.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current excellent level of cooperation between the two countries.They agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce, connectivity, power, agriculture, education, culture, people to people contact etc.