PKSF's achievement in microenterprise development significant

Says WB country director for Bangladesh, Bhutan

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation's (PKSF's) achievement in the effective development of microenterprises in Bangladesh is significant, said Abdoulaye Seck, the World Bank's Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

He was speaking as the special guest at the closing ceremony of the WB-funded "Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP)" at PKSF Bhaban today.

Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was present at the event as the chief guest.

PKSF Chairman Dr M Khairul Hossain presided over the programme.

Dr Nomita Halder also spoke on the occasion.