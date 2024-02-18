Development
Star Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 09:07 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 09:22 PM

Most Viewed

Development

PKSF's achievement in microenterprise development significant

Says WB country director for Bangladesh, Bhutan
Star Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 09:07 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 09:22 PM
Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan
Abdoulaye Seck

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation's (PKSF's) achievement in the effective development of microenterprises in Bangladesh is significant, said Abdoulaye Seck, the World Bank's Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

He was speaking as the special guest at the closing ceremony of the WB-funded "Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP)" at PKSF Bhaban today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was present at the event as the chief guest.

PKSF Chairman Dr M Khairul Hossain presided over the programme.

Dr Nomita Halder also spoke on the occasion.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এবার তেল শোধনাগার নির্মাণের কাজ পাচ্ছে এস আলম গ্রুপ

রাষ্ট্রীয় মালিকানাধীন তেল শোধনাগার ইস্টার্ন রিফাইনারি লিমিটেডের (ইআরএল) সক্ষমতা বাড়ানোর পরিকল্পনা দীর্ঘদিন ধরে অর্থাভাবে বন্ধ থাকার পর এবার এ প্রকল্পে অংশীদার হতে যাচ্ছে চট্টগ্রামভিত্তিক ব্যবসায়িক...

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস প্রসঙ্গে গ্রামীণ ব্যাংকের ৮ অভিযোগের যে জবাব দিল ইউনূস সেন্টার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification