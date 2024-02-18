Development
Star Digital Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 01:51 AM

Development

Each MP may get Tk 20cr to fulfill promises to people

Says LGRD Minister Tazul Islam
Star Digital Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 09:10 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 01:51 AM
Each MP to get Tk 20cr

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam today in parliament announced that each member of parliament may receive Tk 20 crore to carry out development projects in their constituencies.

The minister said this while replying to a query of Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the House sitting.

In his question, Chunnu asked whether the government has any plans to allocate money to MPs to fufill their promises to the people during the election.

In response, the LGRD minister said making promises to people is understandable from a politician.

He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina acknowledges the matter and has initiated a scheme wherein Tk 20 crore would be allotted to each MP over a five-year span.

"The scheme's finalisation process is currently underway," he added.

