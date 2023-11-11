Deep seaport to contribute immensely in economic development

Says PM Hasina; also inaugurates Matarbari power plant

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the deep seaport in Matarbari will contribute immensely to country's economic development due to its geographical location.

While inaugurating the seaport channel at an event this afternoon, the PM said once the deep seaport starts functioning, big ships can leave directly for foreign seaports.

Also, she said that loading and offloading goods will be easier, cheaper, and time-saving.

She said not only Bangladesh, but also Nepal, Bhutan, and India can use this seaport.

"Through such use, we can make the deep seaport more effective with regional cooperation," she said.

Photo: PID

Hasina earlier today inaugurated the Matarbari deep seaport's 14.3-kilometre-long artificial navigation channel, expected to be the economic lifeline of the country with contributing $ 2-3 billion to the national exchequer.

She formally opened the channel and laid the foundation stone of the construction of the first terminal of the port after unveiling the inaugural plaque at a programme held at the seaport area.

The channel, stretching from the proposed terminal to the sea and the terminal, is expected to start operations in 2026, at Matarbari under Moheshkhali upazila of the district.

Construction of 460m long container jetty and 300m long multipurpose jetty with an 18.5m draft (underwater part of the ship) and various port facilities, including a container yard began today.