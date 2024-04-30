Construct arch bridges instead of traditional ones

Recommends JS body

A parliamentary body today asked ministries and departments concerned to bring changes in construction of bridges over rivers and canals in different districts so that boats and trawlers can cross under the bridge uninterrupted.

The parliamentary standing committee on public administration made the recommendation at its meeting at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Awami League MP Mohammad Sadique presided over the meeting.

The JS body recommended that the Bridge Division, Road Transport and Highways Division, and LGED construct arch bridges on the rivers and canals instead of traditional bridges.

Bridge Division said they usually construct bridges at a length of 1500 metres and more, and all bridges under Bangladesh Bridge Authority are being constructed following vertical clearance by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.

It was informed to the parliamentary watchdog that Road Transport and Highways Division has taken necessary measures in line with the JS body's recommendations.

Meanwhile, Local Government Division told the JS body that all bridges constructed under the LGED are being designed as arch bridges.