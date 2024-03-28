Youth stabbed to death in Savar

A young man was stabbed dead in Amtola area of Savar today.

The deceased is Shahidul Islam, 24, son of Saidul Islam of Chardharampur village in Chapainawabganj, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

The victim used to live at a house in Amtola area and work at Future Dental Care as an office assistant in Chayabithi area of Savar.

Belal Uddin, owner of Future Dental Care, said Shahidul left the office 1:00pm for going to Amtala.

Quoting locals, Belal said someone stabbed Shahidul in Amtala area around 1:30pm. Later, locals rescued him and took him to Savar Super Clinic.

Later, he was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital, Savar where he died around 5:30pm.

Yusuf Ali, duty manager of the hospital, told The Daily Star Shahidul was brought to hospital around 2:30pm with stab wounds on his head and abdomen.

Quoting an eyewitness, Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, told The Daily Star that an unidentified youth indiscriminately stabbed Shahidul at a narrow road and ran away.

"Primarily we suspect that he was killed over a previous feud. The miscreant also took his cash and a mobile phone," said the police official.

Efforts are on to arrest the culprits, he added.