Youth rescued a month after abduction

Five abductors held, says DB

A private university student was rescued by Rab today after getting abducted a month ago.

The development comes after a team of detective branch, Rab and Sunamganj Police arrested five kidnappers from Sunamganj and Dhaka districts.

The arrestees are Masud, Abdul Malek, Samidul, Manik Mia and Mubarak Hossain.

Masud was arrested on Tuesday from Gosaihat in Shariatpur. The others were arrested yesterday from the Tanguar Haor area. Of them, Samidul is the driver of victim Kazi Hasibur Rahman Himel.

In a video statement, DB Chief Harun Or Rashid said the victim, along with his driver, left for Sherpur around 9:30am on December 26 for family business purposes.

Himel's mother Tahura Haque filed a general diary with Uttara West Police Station on the same day after she could not reach him over phone.

In the meantime, the kidnappers called from an Indian number and demanded Tk 2 crore as ransom from the mother. They also sent her videos of them torturing Himel.

Later, the abductors lowered their demands and threatened to kill Himel if the mother did not pay Tk 30 lakh.

DB's Lalbagh Division then began a shadow investigation and conducted multiple raids in Haluaghat and Dhobaura of Mymensingh, Durgapur and Kalmakanda of Netrokona, and Tanguar Haor area in Tahirpur of Sunamganj.

The DB also engaged Meghalaya Police in India to conduct raids in hilly areas of Nanglam, south-west of Khasi Hills district.

An abduction case was then filed with Uttara West police station.

The first breakthrough of the case came when police detained two women from Turag area, who are the wives of two of the kidnappers, leading to the arrests of perpetrators and rescue of the victim.