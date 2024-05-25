Youth killed, brother injured in knife attack in Shahinbagh

A young man was stabbed to death and his brother was injured in an attack by an assailant at their house in Shahinbagh area of Dhaka's Tejgaon area early today.

The deceased was identified as Oliullah Roni, 29.

The victim's elder brother, Rafiq Mia, 31, was injured when he was tried to save Roni, according to police.

He said that Morshed, 38, who was known to the brothers, went to their tin-shed house on Shahinbagh Mosque street and attacked Roni with a knife around 2:30am.

When Rafiq tried to intervene, Morshed injured him as well before fleeing the scene, The SI said.

Both brothers were rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 3:30am where doctors declared Roni "brought dead", said Sub-Inspector (SI) Yunus Ali Faraji of Tejgaon Police Station.

SI Faraji added that the attack was reportedly linked to a drug-related dispute. A detailed investigation is ongoing, he said.

Parveen Akhter, elder sister of the deceased, said that Roni was a ride-sharing biker and he occasionally took marijuana.

Roni's body has been sent to DMCH morgue for autopsy.