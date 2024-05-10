Woman arrested for framing husband with yaba

Police arrested a woman from Tejgaon area of the capital yesterday for allegedly framing her husband with Yaba following a family feud.

The arrestee is Ruma Akhtar, 30, of Brahmanbaria district, said Md Mohsin, Officer in Charge of Tejgaon police station.

She was arrested with 14 pieces of Yaba from West Nakhalpara of Tejgaon, said the police official.

Police also arrested another person named Zakir, 33, for selling Yaba to her, Mohsin told The Daily Star.

OC Mohsin also said around 2:00pm, Ruma called emergency service 999, claiming her husband, Kawsar Ahmed, possessed Yaba. Later, police launched a drive there around 3:00pm.

"As Ruma's behaviour seemed to be suspicious, police started questioning Ruma. At one stage, Ruma confessed to police that she purchased the Yaba and put yaba pills into a bag in their bedroom to frame her husband Kawser Ahmed," said the OC.

Some 12 years ago, Ruma was married to Kawser, who is an expatriate. However, the couple has been feuding regularly as they brought accusations of extramarital affairs against each other.

The feud escalated since Kawsar returned to the country recently, added the police official.