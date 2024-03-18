When speaking up is a ‘crime’

PSTU teacher remains suspended after protesting corruption in teachers’ recruitment

A teacher at Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) has remained suspended for around 10 months for the "crime" of speaking out against the university authorities regarding irregularities in teachers' appointments.

Mehedi Hasan, a professor at the language and communication department, was suspended in May last year for "circulating posters tarnishing the image of university authorities".

The posters were displayed in May 2023 to commemorate the fifth death anniversary of a university student who applied for a teaching position in the soil science department but reportedly took his own life after being denied the job due to corruption in recruitment process.

The posters called for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Swadesh Chandra and Registrar Prof Santosh Kumar Bose, alleging their involvement in corruption regarding teacher recruitment and the student's death.

The university authorities suspended Mehedi on May 28 last year on disciplinary grounds, although there was no proof till now that it was indeed Mehedi who put up such posters.

Meanwhile, in a complaint letter to Mehedi on June 14, it was stated that he was distributing posters and spreading provocative and offensive remarks about the administration.

The suspension was also attributed to his failure to publish articles in peer-reviewed journals and to pursue further degrees within his initial two years as a professor.

Prof Mehedi said, "I have been protesting against irregularities of the university authority for many years. I was vocal about the student's death and corruption in teachers' recruitment. So they framed and suspended me." got punished for speaking up against injustice," he added.

He said he joined as a professor in February 2022 and was suspended in May 2023, meaning he still had time to meet the requirements.

"In addition, I also failed to enroll in a university for a PhD programme in the fall semester last year due to the suspension order," he added.

Teachers said university authorities filed a general diary with the local police station, alleging Mehedi and unknown others were involved in the poster publication and distribution process.

The police later sought a Patuakhali court order to investigate the matter, but the court on June 18 rejected the request saying "allegations made in the GD were not found to be true primarily."

PROBE GOING AT SNAIL'S PACE

The university authorities formed a three-member probe committee on August 7, 2023 to probe the allegation against Mehedi, asking for a report within 17 working days.

Two members -- Prof Fazlul Hoque and Prof Md Kabirul Islam -- of the three-member probe committee, are teachers from the soil science department, where the allegations of recruiting irregularities occurred in 2018. The probe is still ongoing, teachers said.

Probe committee convener Fazlul Hoque said their probe got delayed as the court was involved and there were other internal issues.

"We will submit the report in a week or two," he added.

Prof Jahed Parvez, president of the PSTU teachers' association, said, "Suspending Prof Mehedi was an intentional decision. The administration showed utmost partiality in this incident."

Contacted, University Registrar Prof Santosh Kumar Bose said the suspended teacher was involved in circulating posters.

"We formed a probe committee, and a decision will be taken following its report," he said.

PSTU Vice Chancellor Prof Swadesh Chandra could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts throughout last week.