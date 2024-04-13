Vishnu idol recovered in Munshiganj

Police recovered a statue of Lord Vishnu, weighing 36 kilogrammes, from near a cropland in Munshiganj Sadar upazila this morning.

Khorshed, a farmer, was working on his cropland at Rampal in the morning when he first spotted the idol and called police.

Around 9:00am, the law enforcers recovered the idol, said Inspector Amar Chandra Das of Hatimara Police Investigation Center.

"It will be handed over to the Department of Archaeology," the police official said. "Only experts can confirm whether the idol is made of touchstone," he added.