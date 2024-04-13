Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sat Apr 13, 2024 02:55 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 13, 2024 03:04 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Vishnu idol recovered in Munshiganj

Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sat Apr 13, 2024 02:55 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 13, 2024 03:04 PM
Photo: Star

Police recovered a statue of Lord Vishnu, weighing 36 kilogrammes, from near a cropland in Munshiganj Sadar upazila this morning.

Khorshed, a farmer, was working on his cropland at Rampal in the morning when he first spotted the idol and called police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Around 9:00am, the law enforcers recovered the idol, said Inspector Amar Chandra Das of Hatimara Police Investigation Center.

"It will be handed over to the Department of Archaeology," the police official said. "Only experts can confirm whether the idol is made of touchstone," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মুন্সীগঞ্জে আওয়ামী লীগের দুপক্ষের সংঘর্ষে যুবক নিহত, গুলিবিদ্ধ আরও ১
|রাজনীতি

মুন্সীগঞ্জে আওয়ামী লীগের দুপক্ষের সংঘর্ষে যুবক নিহত, গুলিবিদ্ধ আরও ১

আধিপত্য বিস্তারকে কেন্দ্র আওয়ামী লীগের দুপক্ষের সংঘর্ষ হতে পারে বলে প্রাথমিকভাবে ধারণা করছে পুলিশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সরাইলে খাস জমি দখল নিতে সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১

৩২ মিনিট আগে
push notification