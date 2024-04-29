Verdict in Sohel Chowdhury murder case on May 9

A Dhaka court today set May 9 for the delivery of the verdict in Sohel Chowdhury murder case.

Judge Arunav Chakravarty of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka fixed the date after closing arguments, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sadia Afrin Shilpi told The Daily Star.

During the trial, 10 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

During yesterday's hearing, Ashish Rai Choudhury, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Adnan Siddiqui and Faruque Abbasi and Sanzidul Islam Emon were present at the tribunal among the accused.

Four other accused -- Aziz Mohammad Bhai and Afakul Islam, Selim Khan and Harun-Or-Rashid alias Leather Liton -- are now absconding.

On December 18, 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some unidentified criminals at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower on road 18 at Banani.

After an investigation, Detective Branch of police submitted a charge sheet to the court on August 2, 1999.

On October 30, 2001, Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against them.

Two years after framing charges against the accused, the case was transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 for its quick disposal.

Following a petition of an accused in the case, the High Court in 2003 stayed the proceedings of the trial.