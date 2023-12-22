UN wants Bangladesh to 'fully investigate' deadly arson attack on Mohanganj Express

Three coaches of Mohanganj Express were set on fire near Tejgaon Railway Station area of Dhaka on December 19. The photo was taken from Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Sk Enamul Haq

The United Nations wants to see a full investigation into the arson attack on a moving train in Dhaka recently that claimed four lives on December 19, including that of a mother and her child.

"I think it is incumbent on the authorities in Bangladesh to fully investigate the source and to bring those responsible to justice," Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, told reporters in a regular briefing in New York yesterday.

The UN extended its condolences to all victims of the arson attack.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry yesterday said that in the Mohanganj Express derailment incident on December 13, the local administration, police, and fire departments responded "swiftly" to the derailment caused by the removed rail tracks.

Two suspects linked to the sabotage have been apprehended, said the government.

"Investigations suggest that this act was premeditated, with meetings held to plan this deadly act. This sabotage is a direct attack on the state and its people, aiming to disrupt the upcoming election and the nation's progress," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Responding to a question, Stéphane Dujarric also said they call for "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh where people can vote without any sort of intimidation.

"Obviously, we may have things to say after the elections, but our position remains unchanged," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the government and people of Bangladesh "stand firmly" against terrorism and acts of violence as the election draws near.

"They are determined to uphold peace and continue the country's socio-economic development, despite these challenges," said the MoFA yesterday.

Meanwhile, MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin in a weekly briefing in the afternoon yesterday said nine countries have confirmed to observe the 12th national parliamentary election scheduled for January 7.

India, Japan, Sri Lanka, China, Russia, Japan, Uzbekistan, Mauritius, Georgia and Palestine are sending observers, she said.

OIC, Commonwealth and Arab Parliament will also observe the elections, she mentioned.

A four-member EU expert panel is already in Dhaka to observe the election.

A diplomatic source told UNB that NDI-IRI small team will also observe the polls.

After failing to gain popular and political support, a faction of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and their allies have intensified their efforts to enforce a blockade, aiming to create significant impediments to the upcoming election, the foreign ministry said.

This strategic move by the BNP has led to a disturbing increase in vandalism and arson attacks across the country, according to the ministry.

Their supporters have engaged in these destructive acts to instill panic and exert undue pressure on the government to concede to their controversial demands, the foreign ministry said.