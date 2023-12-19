Mohanganj Express set on fire at Tejgaon: Mother, 3-yr-old among 4 killed

At least four passengers, including a woman and her three-year-old son, were killed as arsonists set three coaches of Mohanganj Express on fire near Tejgaon Railway Station area of Dhaka early today.

Two of the deceased were identified as Nadira Akter Poppy, 35, and her son Md Yasin.

The incident took place around 5:04am, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (media) at Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Three firefighting units rushed to the scene and doused the fire around 6:45am, he said.

Later, the bodies of Poppy, Yasin and two unidentified men were recovered from one of the three coaches, the fire official added.

The train was coming to Dhaka from Netrokona, he added.

Talking to The Daily Star, Nadira's brother Habibur Rahman Habib said they are from Baruna village of Netrokona Sadar upazila but they used to live in Tejgaon Tejturi Bazar area in the capital as her husband Mizanur runs a hardware business in Karwan Bazar.

Nadira and her two sons went to their village home on December 3 and today, they were returning to Dhaka by Mohanganj Express, he said.

Habib was accompanying Nadira and her two sons Yasin, and Fahim, 8, during the journey.

He further said when the train stopped at Tejgaon station, some passengers got down.

As soon as the train started moving, the fire started from the rear part of the coach. Immediately, the fire spread to the entire compartment, he added.

Habibur said he managed to get off the train with Fahim, but Yasin and his mother Nadira were trapped inside. Later, the fire service brought out their bodies, Habib said.

Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, said the damaged train was moved to Kamalapur railway station and the train service on the route is normal now.

On December 13, one person was killed and several people were injured after a 20-foot stretch of rail track was deliberately removed by unidentified saboteurs, leading to the derailment of the Mohanganj Express in Gazipur.