Two Rohingya men killed Ukhiya camps

In the span of 24 hours, two Rohingya men were killed in the refugee camps of Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar between Thursday night and yesterday afternoon.

Police claimed Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) members were behind the killings.

Around 4:30pm yesterday, Hujit Ullah, 35, of Block C6 of Camp-19, was hacked to death at Jamal Bazar Chaumohoni in Camp-19, said Md Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station.

Later, his body was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy, the police official said.

On Friday, around 8:30pm, Rahim Ullah, 35, a former community leader of Block M 27 of Camp-20, was stabbed to death allegedly by the Arsa members.

According to locals, Rahim left Arsa around five months ago and went into hiding. Members of Arsa visited his house in search of him several times, they added.